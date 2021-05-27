Wolves & Lynx owner Glen Taylor 'stands by' commitment to keep teams in Minnesota

Taylor's statement follows the filing of a lawsuit in federal court by a minority owner, claiming there's no provision to prevent the teams from relocating.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx owner Glen Taylor says he stands by his promise to keep the franchises in Minnesota following a high-profile sale.

Earlier this month, Taylor announced an agreement to sell the teams to e-commerce mogul Marc Lore and former baseball star Alex Rodriguez for $1.5 billion.

However, current minority owner Meyer Orbach and his Orbit Sports, Inc. filed a lawsuit against Taylor and his companies Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis, alleging Taylor breached a franchise partnership agreement. Among the allegations, Orbit claims Taylor failed to deliver a timely sale notice to minority owners, and failed to trigger "tag-along-rights" for limited partners like Orbit to sell its stake in the teams to a proposed buyer as well.

According to the suit, Orbit is the second largest stakeholder in the franchises, behind only Taylor, with Orbit Sports holding 17% of ownership.

Contained within the Orbit suit is an allegation that Taylor's purchase agreement with Lore and Rodriguez does not contain a provision to keep the Timberwolves and Lynx franchises located in Minnesota, despite previous public statements by Taylor to the contrary.

Taylor responded to the allegations with a statement posted on the Timberwolves website on Thursday:

“I am aware of the story published by ESPN and the litigation that has been filed. As a policy, we do not comment on pending legal matters. I stand by my prior statements and commitment to keeping the Timberwolves and Lynx in Minnesota," Taylor's statement read.