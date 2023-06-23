Wolves select Leonard Miller, Jaylen Clark in second round

Minnesota traded a pair of future draft picks to select Leonard Miller at No. 33 before selecting Jaylen Clark with the club's own 53rd pick.

MINNEAPOLIS — Despite not having a pick in the first round of Thursday's NBA Draft, the Minnesota Timberwolves were still able to make a little noise.

As part of last summer's blockbuster trade for Rudy Gobert, the Wolves sent four first round picks to the Utah Jazz, including the 16th overall pick in Thursday's draft.

The Wolves, however, still added a pair of players throughout the night, including Leonard Miller. Minnesota traded to acquire the draft rights for Miller, who was selected No. 33 overall with the San Antonio Spurs' pick. He spent last season playing with the G League Ignite where he averaged 18 points and 11 rebounds in 24 games. According to the Associate Press, Miller, who is only 19 years old, needs development, but perhaps his game can evolve to resemble former Wolves forward Jarred Vanderbilt.

Minnesota used its No. 53 overall pick to select defensive stalwart Jaylen Clark from UCLA. Clark, who had surgery back in March to repair an Achilles injury, was the named the 2022-23 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year, NABC Defensive Player of the Year and the Pac-12 Defensive Player of Year, the first UCLA player to win the award since Russell Westbrook.

The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 13.0 points, 1.9 assist and 2.6 steals per game (fourth-best in the nation). Depending on how he recovers from the Achilles surgery, the AP says Clark could develop into a Matisse Thybulle-type defender.

Congratulations to Jaylen Clark on being selected as the No. 53 overall pick in the @NBADraft by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In what was expected to be a pretty quiet draft for the Wolves selection-wise, Minnesota was able to add a couple players who could provide some depth in the coming years.

Minnesota lost in the opening round of the playoffs to the Denver Nuggets, who went on to win the NBA Championship. It was the second straight season the Wolves advanced to the postseason, but it's been since almost 20 years since they've escaped the first round.

