Timberwolves to play two preseason games in Abu Dhabi

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves will have to travel a few extra miles on one of their preseason road trips in October after the league announced they'd be playing a pair of games in the Arabian Gulf.

The Wolves will tip off against the Western Conference rival Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, Oct. 5 and Saturday, Oct. 7 at Etihad Arena in Yas Island as part of The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023, according to a release from team officials.

“As the NBA continues its global expansion, the Minnesota Timberwolves are honored to be selected for The NBA Abu Dhabi Games," said Wolves CEO Ethan Casson in a statement. "Thank you to the NBA and the host city of Abu Dhabi for allowing us the opportunity to bring fans together through the game of basketball.”

The matchup is part of a multiyear collaboration between the NBA and DCT Abu Dhabi, which began last season with games between the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks. The fan experience not only contains the two games, but will also include on-court photos, meet and greets with NBA legends and behind-the-scenes tours.

“Following the success of last year’s games and events that welcomed fans from across the globe to Abu Dhabi, we’re excited to return in the 2023 preseason with two great matchups between the Mavericks and Timberwolves and some of the best players in the world," said NBA Europe and Middle East Managing Director Ralph Rivera in a release. "Our collaboration with DCT Abu Dhabi continues to support the NBA’s goal of introducing basketball and its values to young boys and girls in the UAE and globally, and that will be the case once again through these games and the surrounding activities."

The Wolves are coming off a 42-40 season that extended into the postseason after Minnesota defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder in a play-in game. The Wolves eventually lost to the top-seeded Denver Nuggets in the opening round of the NBA playoffs.

