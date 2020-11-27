Wolves to host two preseason games in December

The NBA released a shortened preseason schedule on Friday, and Minnesota will host two games against Memphis before hitting the road to play Dallas.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves will host two exhibition games in December to tip off the season.

The NBA released a shortened preseason schedule on Friday and the Timberwolves will be home for two games against the Memphis Grizzlies on Dec. 12 and Dec. 14 before hitting the road to take on the Dallas Mavericks Dec. 17.

Minnesota's return to the Target Center will be highlighted by rookie Anthony Edwards' Timberwolves debut. Minnesota selected Edwards, a 6-foot-5 guard out of Georgia, No. 1 overall in last week's NBA Draft.

Teams are expected to begin training camps next week. The league is expected to release the first half of a 72-game schedule in the coming days.

The Timberwolves went 19-45 last season before their schedule was abruptly cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic.