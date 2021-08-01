Wolves whipped in Portland 135-117, losing skid reaches 6

The team gave up 39 points to hot rod Blazers guard Damian Lillard in the loss.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Damian Lillard had 39 points, including seven 3-pointers, and the Portland Trail Blazers handed the Minnesota Timberwolves their sixth straight loss with a 135-117 victory.

CJ McCollum added 20 points for the Blazers, who led by 33 in the second half. Jusuf Nurkic had 17 points and seven rebounds before Portland rested its starters in the fourth quarter.

D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards each scored 26 points for the Timberwolves.