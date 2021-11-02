x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

Timberwolves

Clippers beat Timberwolves 119-112, spoil Towns' return

Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns had 18 points and 10 rebounds in his return to action after missing 13 games.
Credit: AP
Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns (32) attempts to block a shot by Los Angeles Clippers' Serge Ibaka (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

MINNEAPOLIS — Kawhi Leonard had a season-high 36 points and Lou Williams added 27 points off the bench as the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 119-112.

Leonard and Williams hit shots down the stretch, including a pair of late 3-pointers by Leonard, to thwart Minnesota’s comeback try. Los Angeles snapped its first two-game losing streak of the season. 

Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns had 18 points and 10 rebounds in his return to action after missing 13 games.

Towns announced on Jan. 15 that he tested positive for COVID-19 and remained on the league’s health and safety protocol list until Wednesday.

Related Articles