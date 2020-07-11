NBC to air Biden, Harris special report during Clemson-Notre Dame game

Here's where the game will air instead.

ATLANTA — NBC News announced it will air a special report after Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the projected 46th president of the United States on Saturday.

President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris have positioned themselves to lead a nation gripped by a historic pandemic and a confluence of economic and social turmoil.

The Special Report will provide coverage of tonight's address to the nation by Biden and Harris from Wilmington, DE.

The event is expected to begin at about 8:00 pm ET and will air on 11Alive the NBC affiliate. Lester Holt will anchor the special report and be a part of the NBC Sports broadcast of the Notre Dame-Clemson game.

The Notre Dame-Clemson football game, which is scheduled to begin at 7:35 p.m ET on 11Alive, will continue on the USA Network when the speeches begin.

Once NBC News’ coverage of the speech concludes, the game will return to 11Alive.

According to NBC Sports, the game will begin with a two-part Countdown to Kickoff from 5:30-6 p.m. ET on 11Alive and resumes at 7 p.m. ET on NBC with Countdown to Kickoff Presented by Salesforce.com.