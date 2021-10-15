NCAA 2022 Women's Final Four tickets go on sale Thursday

The tournament will start Friday, April 1 with both semifinal games being played on the same day. The championship is slated for Sunday.

MINNEAPOLIS — The four best women's college basketball teams in the country will be tipping off in Minneapolis in April, and next week, fans will have their first opportunity to purchase tickets.

The NCAA announced that tickets for the 2022 Women's Final Four at the Target Center will go on sale Thursday, Oct. 21. People will have the chance to purchase tickets online.

This will be the second time Minneapolis has played host to the Women's Final Four and first time since 1995 when UConn won its first of 11 national championships – the most of any Division I women's basketball program.

