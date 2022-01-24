Minnesota native crushes NCAA Women's Basketball D1 single-game scoring record

Ayoka Lee of Kansas State Women's Basketball scored 61 points in a 94-65 win over No. 14 Oklahoma. The 6-foot-6 Junior broke the school record by nearly 20 points.

BYRON, Minn. — With nearly three minutes left in Kansas State's dominating game over No. 14 Oklahoma, Ayoka Lee broke the NCAA Women's Basketball Division 1 single-game scoring record, which helped turn a 94-65 victory for the Wildcats.

Lee is also tied with 1998-2000's Olga Firsova for the second tallest player in program history.

The Minnesota native broke her own record Sunday by nearly 20 points. She dropped 43 points on the first game of the season against Central Arkansas.

The six-foot-six junior started her Kansas career as a freshman, then had a redshirt year. She broke freshman records for rebounds, rebounds per game, blocks, blocks per game and for double-doubles.

She was rated as number two freshman in the nation in 2019-20.

However, before attending Kansas, her roots hail from Minnesota, where she was ranked 38th in the nation by ESPNW Hoopgurlz for her performance at Byron High School.

The daughter for Robin Lee and Kolloh Nimley in Bryon, Minnesota, she has two siblings: Ahymad and Ahjany. She graduated with her undergrad in psychology and is currently pursuing a master's in couple and family therapy.

While attending Byron, Lee was received a letter in volleyball three times and a two in track and field.

She dominated the court for basketball, averaging 26.6 points, 15.7 rebounds and 5.5 blocks in her senior year.

She finished her high school career with 2,287 points, 1,448 rebounds and 461 blocks, breaking records in single-game, season and career scoring.

She is the 12th player in K-state WBB history coming from the state of Minnesota and currently plays with Rachel Ranke, who is also from Minnesota.