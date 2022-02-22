NCAA unveils events schedule for 2022 Women's Final Four weekend in Minneapolis

Events will be spread out across the city, with multiple venues hosting a number of different activities.

Come April, Minneapolis will be the center of the women's college basketball universe.

Minneapolis is this year's host of the 2022 Women's Final Four, and officials announced some of the festivities that will be taking place surrounding the games, which will be played at the Target Center. The semifinal games are slated for Friday, Apr. 1 with the championship being decided Sunday, Apr. 3.

But there will be much more than just basketball.

The NCAA unveiled some of the attractions and activities leading up to the Final Four, including a fan festival, parade and live music. Events will be spread out across Minneapolis, with multiple venues hosting a number of different activities. For more information and details, click here.

“The 2022 Women’s Final Four will be extraordinary because of the strong working relationship and cooperation between the NCAA, the Minnesota Local Organizing Committee, the City of Minneapolis, and the State of Minnesota” said Debbie Estes, co-chair of Minnesota Local Organizing Committee in a press release. “We have been working closely with the NCAA since the event was awarded several years ago, and it will truly be an honor to host the Women’s Final Four for a second time and an opportunity to provide a uniquely Minnesota hospitality experience for basketball fans from around the country.”

