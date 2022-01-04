x
NCAA

Here's what's happening at the 2022 NCAA Women's Final Four

Have basketball on the brain? Here's what's happening in Minneapolis as the women's Final Four gets underway at Target Center.

MINNEAPOLIS — Basketball fans from all corners of the country are descending on Minneapolis this weekend for the NCAA Women's Final Four.

UConn, Stanford, Louisville and South Carolina will hit the court in Target Center in a battle for the national title, first in the semifinals Friday and then the championship game on Sunday.

Whether you're heading downtown for the games or following along from home, use the links below as your guide to Final Four weekend.

NCAA fan events

From Friday, April 1 through Sunday, April 3, the NCAA is hosting a series of family-friendly events and activities to celebrate the Women's Final Four. Check out Tourney Town at the Minneapolis Convention Center, Party on the Plaza at Target Center, the Women's Final Four Bounce parade and more.

Visitor's guide to Minneapolis

Whether you're visiting Minneapolis for the NCAA Women's Final Four or a local resident looking to shake up your routine, we put together a list of events, activities and experiences to serve as a jumping-off point for exploration in the City of Lakes.

Credit: Jeremiah Jacobson
Stone Arch Bridge

Want to go to the games? Tickets still available!

The semifinals begin Friday at 6 p.m. with the Gamecocks and Cardinals, followed by Stanford and UConn at 8:30 p.m. Tickets for Friday's games start around $70.

Surly brew celebrates the Women's Final Four

Thirsty? Shannon Stroh and Paige Hibers, who work at Surly Brewing, have created a special brew in honor of the NCAA Women's Final Four tournament. The limited edition "Dribble Drabble" pale ale is available at select locations around the city.

Paige Bueckers returns to Minnesota

Paige Bueckers, the reigning Associated Press Women's Player of the Year, is back in her home state and looking to redeem UConn's upset loss in last year's national semis.

Final Four shines a spotlight on Native Americans in sports

Stomski Seim is a member of the Muscogee Creek Nation of Oklahoma and currently works as General Counsel for the Prairie Island Indian Community. Only a fraction of NCAA athletes are Native American, and Seim is currently leading a number of initiatives, from a basketball clinic to traditional dance performances as part of the Indigenous Athletics Advancement Council, to help bring about change starting at this year's Final Four in Minneapolis. 

PHOTOS: NCAA Women's Final Four 2022

1 / 17
Andy McDonnell, KARE 11
Louisville practices ahead of the NCAA Women's Final Four at Target Center in Minneapolis.

