Yes, tickets are still available for the Women's Final Four. Here's how to get them

There are still plenty of tickets available to watch UConn, Stanford, South Carolina and Louisville face off at Target Center in Minneapolis this weekend.

MINNEAPOLIS — The four best teams in women's basketball have arrived in downtown Minneapolis to compete for the title of national champs.

South Carolina, Louisville, UConn and Stanford are already practicing inside Target Center ahead of the first matchup between the Gamecocks and Cardinals on Friday, April 1 at 6 p.m.

Tickets are still available for both NCAA Women's Final Four semifinal games and the National Championship on April 3, with prices ranging from $70 to $2,500 per ticket on Friday, and $50 to $400 on Sunday. Those prices exclude order and delivery fees.

The NCAA also has packages that include game tickets, access to the NCAA Fan Experience, optional hotel accommodations and more.

On ticket resale website StubHub, tickets for Friday's games start at $97 and reach a walloping $9,999 for seats in Section 116. For the championship game, tickets top out around $600, but could go up once the final two teams are determined after the semifinal games.

Over on Ticketmaster, single-tickets start around $130 for Friday and $100 for Sunday.

For fans looking to soak up all the action in between games, the NCAA is hosting a series of events around Minneapolis, starting Friday. Check out Tourney Town, an interactive fan experience at the Minneapolis Convention Center, the Party on the Plaza pregame outside Target Center, open practice Saturday and more.

And whether you're a Minnesota native or coming in from out of town, there are tons of restaurants, shops and Instagrammable spots to explore around the city. If you need a break from basketball, you can catch a show, visit a local park, take a walk through a museum or snap a photo at some of the city's best landmarks. Read more in our visitor's guide.

