No. 15 seed St. Peter’s upsets No. 2 seed Kentucky

The Saint Peter's Peacocks are just the tenth team in March Madness history to pull off an upset as a No. 15 seed.

WASHINGTON — St. Peter's has delivered the fourth upset of the NCAA tournament and it was the biggest one yet.

The No. 15 seed Saint Peter's Peacocks beat No. 2 seed Kentucky Wildcats 85-79 in overtime.

Saint Peter's, which is located in Jersey City, New Jersey, is part of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC).

The Peacocks are just the tenth team to pull off an upset as a No. 15 seed. While the March Madness feat is super rare, there was another 15-over-2 upset last year when Oral Roberts beat Ohio State.

On Thursday, after Richmond's 67-63 upset over Iowa and Michigan's 75-63 upset win over Colorado State, there were just 1.76% of perfect brackets remaining in NCAA's Bracket Challenge Game.

Saint Peter's historic upset will surely knock even more brackets out.

What are the odds of a perfect bracket?

According to NCAA.com, if you were to simply guess or flip a coin for each matchup, the odds of a perfect NCAA bracket are 1 in 9,223,372,036,854,775,808.

However, NCAA.com also notes that the odds are more like 1 in 120.2 billion, if the person making the bracket takes into account info about which teams are better and tournament history.

It's believed that the closest anyone has gotten to a perfect bracket occurred just three years ago.

During the 2019 tournament, an Ohio man correctly guessed all the games going into the Sweet 16, according to NCAA.com. But his streak of 49 correct picks was ended when Purdue beat Tennessee 99-94 in overtime of the second game in the Sweet 16.