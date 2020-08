A year after falling in the state championship game, the Trojans chance at redemption and their entire senior season was wiped out due to COVID-19.

ST PAUL, Minn. — It's the next best thing to a state championship.

New Prague claims the Senior Salute Championship hosted by the St. Paul Saints on Sunday at CHS Field. The Trojans topped St. Michael/Orono, 4-2.

In the top of the first inning, Will Busch blasted a three-run home run to give New Prague an early lead.