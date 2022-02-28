Packers to play in London, more NFL games scheduled in Germany and Mexico

During the 2022 season, the Green Bay Packers will become the final NFL franchise to play a regular season game in the United Kingdom.

LONDON, UK — The National Football League is going even more global for the upcoming 2022 season.

While the Vikings won't be traveling overseas this year, the NFL announced Monday that the Green Bay Packers will make their first trip to London and become the final franchise to play in the city since international games started there in 2007.

Packer fans will have the chance to bring their Lambeau energy to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where Green Bay will serve as the home team. Dates, matchups and kickoff times will be released along with the rest of the 2022 schedule later this year.

"The Green Bay Packers are excited to make our international debut during the 2022 season," Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy said in a statement. "Our fans in the UK and elsewhere in Europe have been eagerly awaiting an opportunity to see the Packers play in their backyard, and we know that many of our fans in the United States will travel to London. It will be an honor to represent the NFL, as well as Green Bay and the state of Wisconsin, internationally. This will be a great opportunity to introduce the Packers, as well Green Bay and our area, to an international audience and encourage fans in the UK to visit us in person at Lambeau Field."

With his future still in question, it's not yet known if current Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will return to Green Bay next season. He was noticeably absent from the Packers' UK game announcement photo, seen below.

The New Orleans Saints will travel to London for the third time this season, also to play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Jacksonville Jaguars are the third team to fly to the UK in 2022, but are slated to play at Wembley Stadium.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play in Munich, Germany at FC Bayern Munich Stadium, the first time the NFL will play an international game in the city. The Arizona Cardinals are heading due south to Mexico City, which hosted the NFL's first-ever regular season game outside the U.S. back in 2005.

The Cardinals will play at Estadio Azteca, the same stadium where they drew the eight largest crowd in NFL history with 103,467 fans.

