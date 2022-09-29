Bucs-Chiefs game to remain in Tampa after Hurricane Ian passes

The Buccaneers confirmed shortly after noon Thursday that the big Sunday night matchup will be played in Florida, and not in Minneapolis as a storm contingency.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — Stand down, Minneapolis... there will be no high profile out of town football visitors Sunday night.

After days of conjecture, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers confirmed Thursday afternoon that the highly anticipated 2021 Super Bowl rematch between the Bucs and Kansas City Chiefs will remain in Florida after Hurricane Ian moved through.

On Wednesday, the NFL said U.S. Bank Stadium, home of the Vikings, would host the Sunday night game if it could not be played in Tampa. Forecasts had the city squarely in the path of Hurricane Ian, but Tampa was largely spared the worst of the Category 4 storm.

Conditions were apparently good enough after damage assessments and consultation with local emergency officials that the football club was confident enough to post on social media, saying in essence, "game on."

We'll play our Week 4 matchup at @RJStadium as originally scheduled 🙏#GoBucs https://t.co/FYwRXCpc97 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 29, 2022

Stadium and community officials in Minneapolis were deep in preparations to host the Bucs-Chiefs game, which likely would have been an economic boon for the city. Businesses downtown were excited about a potential influx of fans from Kansas City, which is just a six-hour drive from the Twin Cities, and locals clamoring for a chance to see two future Hall-of-Famers in Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes.

Watch more of Minnesota sports: