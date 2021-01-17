Buffalo Bills fans donate to Lamar Jackson's favorite charity following team's playoff win

After Jackson was injured late in a playoff game Saturday, Bills fans rallied on social media to donate to the Blessings in a Backpack Louisville chapter.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills fans are showing their generosity once again, and this time it's benefiting a Louisville charity.

Just before the fourth quarter of the AFC Divisional round victory by the Bills, Ravens Quarterback and University of Louisville football alum Lamar Jackson had to leave the game due to concussion protocol.

Following the 17-3 Bills' win, fans took to the franchise's Reddit page and a user posted about donating to the reigning MVP and former Heisman Trophy winner's favorite charity, Blessings in a Backpack Louisville chapter, to wish him well.

The charity said they've received 5,500 donations since Midnight.

Bills fans or "Bills Mafia," as they are otherwise known as, commented in the thread saying they had donated and posted their well wishes for the injured quarterback.

Update from Kim Holsclaw, the managing director of Louisville's Blessings in a Backpack chapter: She says as of about an hour ago, that figure of 1,800 donations since midnight has increased to about 5,500. I asked her if she had anything she wanted to say to #BillsMafia: pic.twitter.com/R56SpJEWzh — Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) January 17, 2021

Donation amounts included $8 and $17 in honor of Jackson's jersey number and the number of Bills Pro Bowl Quarterback Josh Allen.

Fans also tweeted about donating and posted the link to the charity's website.

In December, Bills fans rallied together and donated close to $1 million dollars to a children's hospital in Buffalo in honor of Allen's late grandmother, who died during the season.

Kudos to the Bills faithful!

