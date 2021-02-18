Report: Eagles' QB Carson Wentz headed to Colts

The Colts will give Philadelphia a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick in the reported deal.

INDIANAPOLIS — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is Philip Rivers after announcing his retirement last month.

The Colts are getting a new quarterback in Carson Wentz, according to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Wentz, who was on the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl-winning team in 2018, will reunite with Frank Reich, who was the Eagles' offensive coordinator at the time.

The Colts will reportedly give up a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick that could turn into a first-round pick.

Wentz was the second overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft. In his second season, he led the Eagles to an 11-2 record before his season ended abruptly with a torn ACL. The team continued his hot start and finished the season with a Super Bowl win behind starting quarterback Nick Foles.

After battling through injuries for much of his career, Wentz was the Eagles' starting QB for the first 12 games of the 2020 season before getting pulled for Jalen Hurts.

In the 12 games he started, Wentz led the team to a 3-8-1 record and threw for 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

Philadelphia has agreed to trade Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick that could turn into a first, league sources tell @mortreport and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 18, 2021

Philip Rivers, who led the Colts last season, announced his retirement after 17 seasons in the league last month, saying, "It's just time."

Rivers spent 16 seasons with the San Diego Chargers before finishing his career with the Colts.

He threw for 4,478 yards and 26 touchdowns while leading the Colts to the playoffs, ultimately losing in the AFC Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills.

He finished his NFL career ranked fifth for both all-time passing yards (63,440) and all-time passing touchdowns (424).