Sean Payton to be Broncos' next head coach

There were some bumps in the search process, but in the end, CEO Greg Penner got his man.

Example video title will go here for this video

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos reached an agreement Tuesday with the New Orleans Saints and Sean Payton, who will fill the Broncos' head coaching vacancy, a source confirmed to 9NEWS.

The selection of Payton ends a long and meticulous search that had its share of unexpected twists and turns, but ultimately Broncos owner and CEO Greg Penner believes he got his guy.

For what the Broncos need – a leader who knows how to establish a winning culture, and more specifically a reboot for quarterback Russell Wilson – it’s easy to argue Payton is the best candidate in this year’s coaching cycle.

Besides leading the Saints to a Super Bowl title by defeating Peyton Manning's Indianapolis Colts to cap the 2009 season, the most important accomplishment on Sean Payton's coaching resume is how he immediately he turned around a woeful team. In 2005, the city of New Orleans was in the throes of Hurricane Katrina disaster while the Saints finished that season with a 3-13 record under coach Jim Haslett.

The next year, the Saints hired Payton as head coach and acquired quarterback Drew Brees. The Saints went 10-6 and won a playoff game. With Payton calling the plays, Brees wound up setting the NFL's all-time records in touchdown passes (571) and passing yards (80,358) before his retirment following the 2020 season, although Tom Brady has since shattered both marks.

Sean Payton was also the Broncos' most complicated and costly candidate.

Because he was under contract with the New Orleans Saints through the 2024 season, their general manager Mickey Loomis reportedly was asking for two, first-round picks in return.

It took a while but the Broncos eventually negotiated the price down although Sean Payton was still expensive. The Broncos surrendered their first-round draft pick, No. 29 overall, plus their second-round pick in 2024 to the Saints in exchange for Sean Payton and New Orleans' third-round in 2024.

The search began Dec. 26, when Penner fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett with two games left in the season and the Broncos possessing a disappointing 4-11 record that was stamped with a humiliating 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas Day.

Broncos give up No. 29 overall pick in first round and 2nd round pick in 2024 to Saints in exchange for Saints' third-round pick in 2024. Paramaters of Sean Payton contract in place, details being worked out as you read. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) January 31, 2023

Coaching consultant Jerry Rosburg became the Broncos' interim head coach for the final two games, after defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero declined the opportunity to immediately replace his best friend, Hackett.

Penner then brought in fellow owner Condoleezza Rice and general manager George Paton to help him interview eight candidates.

Their first interview was Jan. 9 with University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. Penner, Rice and Paton then interviewed seven other candidates in person:

The Broncos' own defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero on Jan. 10

Former Stanford head coach David Shaw on Jan. 11

Former Lions and Colts' head coach Jim Caldwell on Jan. 11

Former Saints head coach Sean Payton on Jan. 17

Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris on Jan. 17

San Francisco defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans on Jan. 19

Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn on Jan. 20

Each interview lasted a little more than two hours. Penner and Paton also held a state-of-the-team debriefing session with Rosburg, as his customary between the head coach and bosses at season's end. But it was not a head coach interview, per se.

Penner, Paton and Rice kept in contact with the eight candidates after their interviews. At various points, Harbaugh and then Ryans were the top candidates. The hiring comes more than five weeks after Hackett was fired. So the search might have lasted a week or two longer than expected.

Clarifying: Broncos did NOT have contact with DeMeco Ryans or his rep since Sunday, per source. While Sean Payton, Jim Harbaugh, DeMeco Ryans were all at forefront of search at various points, focus turned to Sean Payton and Saints trade on Sunday, Monday and today. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) January 31, 2023

Apparently, settling on a new head coach is never easy, no matter how much practice a team has. The Broncos' new head coach is the team's sixth head coach in 10 seasons, following John Fox, Gary Kubiak, Vance Joseph, Vic Fangio and Hackett in that span.

The Broncos are coming off their sixth consecutive losing season and seventh without a postseason berth.

Sean Payton came w/strings attached (draft picks) a year after Broncos lost 2 firsts, 2 2ds for Wilson. At various points, Harbaugh and DeMeco Ryans rose to top but Sean Payton was always there if compensation could be worked out. Talks heated up late last week. (more) #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) January 31, 2023

Per Broncos source, CEO Greg Penner/GM George Paton went into search thinking Sean Payton/Jim Harbaugh as 2 to beat. DeMeco Ryans soared after his impressive interview.

All along Broncos thought SEan Payton was their best candidate (winning culture/Russ). BUT (1/3) #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) January 31, 2023

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.