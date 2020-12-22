Hometown MVP: Vikings safety Anthony Harris

Harris is using his platform as an NFL player to promote social justice.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minnesota — While fires burned in Minneapolis this summer, a fire burned in Anthony Harris to speak out.

"I'm just trying to stay vigilant," Harris said.

Harris is now one of the leaders on the Vikings Social Justice Committee, where he stands with his teammates sharing a unified message: The change starts with me.

“Everybody’s sharing their stories, different communities that they grew up in and some of the things that they've had to face. Moving forward, how can we be there and support one another," Harris said.

“It’s not a short journey or a one-day fix. It's something that could take generations to come and see change and continued progress," the 29-year-old said.

Harris isn’t shy about using his platform to promote change. The safety was also very active in helping to get others to vote in the recent election.

“It’s also important for athletes to show that we are human and that we do care what's going on outside of the walls and the facilities. We're going to be there as individuals to support and not be divisive,” said Harris.

On the field, Harris has developed into a standout safety. So much so, the Vikings put the franchise tag on him this year.

But his impact off the field is just as impressive, and what really may make him a Hometown MVP is his work with his latest passion project, an organization called, "The One Love Foundation."

“My first introduction was in college, where the organization originated after a young lady who was a student athlete at the University of Virginia was killed after a domestic dispute," Harris said.

Harris wants to share the organization's motto.

“It’s just love is love in it's purest form," Harris said. "Enjoy one another and helping one another grow. Starting early at a young age, so that way you can form good habits that are everlasting, that you can continue to move forward in a positive relationship.”