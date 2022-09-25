Live blog: Vikings look for divisional win over Detroit

Follow the action from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis with KARE 11's live blog.

MINNEAPOLIS — Coming off a brutal primetime loss in Philadelphia, the Minnesota Vikings are looking to rebound against division rival Detroit at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday.

The 24-7 loss to the Eagles followed a well-rounded home turf win over Green Bay to start the season.

“We didn’t stay on the field. We didn’t run enough plays,” Cousins said after the game. The Vikings QB completed only one of five passes to star Justin Jefferson when Eagles cornerback Darius Slay was the closest to him in coverage. Two of those throws were picked off by Slay.

Some experts have picked the Vikings to win Sunday, with the consensus being that Minnesota will have the upper hand at home. Their trip to Minneapolis will mark Detroit's first road game of the season.

Both the Vikings and Lions sit at 1-1 heading into Week 3.

