Live blog: Vikings secure for divisional win over Detroit

MINNEAPOLIS — Coming off a brutal primetime loss in Philadelphia, the Minnesota Vikings successfully rebounded against division rival Detroit at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday.
After a 24-7 loss to the Eagles Monday, the Vikings defeated the Lions 28-24 in the final minutes of the fourth quarter in Minneapolis, despite losing running back back Dalvin Cook to a shoulder injury later in the third quarter.
After Week 3, the Vikings sit at 2-1 for the season.
