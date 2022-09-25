Live blog: Vikings secure for divisional win over Detroit

Follow the action from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis with KARE 11's live blog.

MINNEAPOLIS — Coming off a brutal primetime loss in Philadelphia, the Minnesota Vikings successfully rebounded against division rival Detroit at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday.

After a 24-7 loss to the Eagles Monday, the Vikings defeated the Lions 28-24 in the final minutes of the fourth quarter in Minneapolis, despite losing running back back Dalvin Cook to a shoulder injury later in the third quarter.

After Week 3, the Vikings sit at 2-1 for the season.

Are you not entertained? That’s a W. pic.twitter.com/83QUCaaqf3 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 25, 2022

Editor's Note: Following the end of the game, check back to KARE11.com for post-game coverage.

Watch more of Minnesota sports: