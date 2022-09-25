x
Live blog: Vikings secure for divisional win over Detroit

Follow the action from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis with KARE 11's live blog.
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) celebrates after catching a pass for a first down during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

MINNEAPOLIS — Coming off a brutal primetime loss in Philadelphia, the Minnesota Vikings successfully rebounded against division rival Detroit at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday.

After a 24-7 loss to the Eagles Monday, the Vikings defeated the Lions 28-24 in the final minutes of the fourth quarter in Minneapolis, despite losing running back back Dalvin Cook to a shoulder injury later in the third quarter.

After Week 3, the Vikings sit at 2-1 for the season.

Editor's Note: Following the end of the game, check back to KARE11.com for post-game coverage.

