Live local NFL Draft updates: Trey Lance selected No. 3 overall by 49ers

With the No. 14 pick, the Minnesota Vikings could address either the offensive or defensive line.

EAGAN, Minn. — The NFL Draft always garners plenty of interest, but this year, Minnesotans might be watching a little closer.

The Minnesota Vikings currently hold the No. 14 overall pick in Thursday night's draft, which begins at 7 p.m. CT in Cleveland, but there's also a few homegrown talents that could be selected in the first round, including quarterback Trey Lance.

We'll have live local updates throughout the first round.

8:11 p.m.

Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell was selected No. 7 overall by the Detroit Lions. Sewell was the top offensive lineman taken off the board, leaving fewer options for the Vikings if they decide to go that route. Northwestern's Rashawn Slater, Virginia Tech's Christian Darrisaw and USC's Alijah Vera-Tucker are still available.

7:42 p.m.

From Marshall, Minnesota to North Dakota State and now to the San Francisco 49ers. Trey Lance was selected No. 3 overall by the 49ers, despite only playing one full season with the Bison.

In that one season in 2019, Lance completed nearly 67% of his passes for 2,786 yards and throwing for 28 touchdowns and no interceptions. His athleticism also allowed him to rush for another 1,100 yards and 14 TDs.

6:25 p.m.

Trey Lance walks the red carpet in Cleveland, Ohio ahead of the NFL Draft. The Marshall, Minnesota native is joined by his dad and brother. Lance is expected to be one of the top 5 quarterbacks selected tonight.

4 p.m.

His lone full season with the Bison came in 2019. Last year, Lance played in just one game before NDSU announced it wouldn't be completing the season in the fall, instead moving to spring of 2021. With Lance's aspirations of entering the NFL Draft, his declaration made him ineligible to play in the spring.

Now, Lance's next snap will be taken in the NFL.

The Vikings won't likely have a chance to select the Minnesota native, as Lance is expected to be one of the top quarterbacks taken off the board, but there's plenty of intrigue surrounding the purple.

With holes on both the offensive and defensive lines, there are plenty of avenues the Vikings could take. Some of the top offensive tackles are Penei Sewell out of Oregon and Rashawn Slater out of Northwestern. If either are available at No. 14 — or if Minnesota trades up — it would hard to pass on either of those two talents.

Edge rusher Kwity Paye out of Michigan is also a name that's been thrown around should the Vikings choose to pick defense, as well as Miami's Jaelan Phillips, but with Vikings without a second-round pick this year — following a trade last season for Yannick Ngakoue — there's always the potential Vikings GM Rick Spielman trades out of the No. 14 pick to acquire more picks.

Another Minnesota native to keep an eye on in Thursday's first round is former Becker High School standout Dillon Radunz. Radunz also played at NDSU on the offensive line, and has been rumored to possibly be selected in the first round.

Another name Minnesotans may recognize in the first round is Rashod Bateman, who was a star receiver for the Minnesota Gophers. Bateman is considered one of the top 5 receivers in this year's draft, and could certainly hear his name called in Day 1.