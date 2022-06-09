x
Nfl

NFL predictions for 2022: MVP, Super Bowl, division winners | Peacock and Williamson

Are the Bills primed for a Super Bowl run? Who will be MVP in 2022? Who takes the gauntlet AFC West division? Peacock and Williamson make their predictions.

LOS ANGELES — The 2022-23 NFL season is officially here on Thursday this week as the Buffalo Bills take on the Los Angeles Rams.

But before we get there, we had to get our season-long predictions in from Locked On's national NFL experts, Brian Peacock and Matt Williamson on the Peacock and Williamson NFL Show, our premier national NFL podcast.

On Wednesday's show, Peacock and Williamson go through who they think will win the divisions this year, who will make the Wild Card slots, who's making the Super Bowl and player awards including MVP and rookies of the year.

Check out the full predictions episode of the Peacock and Williamson NFL Show in the video player above, on YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts for their full analysis on each prediction! 

2022 NFL predictions from Peacock and Williamson

AFC East Winner

Credit: AP
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, right, and wide receiver Stefon Diggs run off the field during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Peacock: Buffalo Bills
Williamson: Buffalo Bills

AFC North Winner

Credit: AP
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up before an NFL football game, Sunday, December 12, 2021 in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Peacock: Baltimore Ravens
Williamson: Baltimore Ravens

AFC South Winner

Credit: AP
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) carries the ball up field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Peacock: Indianapolis Colts
Williamson: Indianapolis Colts

AFC West Winner

Credit: AP
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) warms up prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Peacock: Denver Broncos
Williamson: Kansas City Chiefs

AFC Wild Card Teams

Credit: AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes leaves the field after losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL AFC Championship football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo.. (AP Photos/Reed Hoffmann)

Peacock: Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins
Williamson: Los Angeles Chargers, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos

NFC East Winner

Credit: AP
Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts warms up before a preseason NFL football game against New York Jets on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Peacock: Dallas Cowboys
Williamson: Philadelphia Eagles

NFC North Winner

Credit: AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) flips head coach Matt LaFleur's hat backwards during NFL football training camp on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis. (Samantha Madar/The Post-Crescent via AP)

Peacock: Green Bay Packers
Williamson: Green Bay Packers

NFC South Winner

Credit: AP Photo/AJ Mast
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half of an NFL preseason preseason football game in Indianapolis, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022.

Peacock: Tampa Bay Bucs
Williamson: New Orleans Saints

NFC West Winner

Credit: AP
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford celebrates after the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Peacock: Los Angeles Rams
Williamson: Los Angeles Rams

NFC Wild Card Teams

Credit: AP
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (5) before an NFL preseason football game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Peacock: San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles
Williamson: Tampa Bay Bucs, San Francisco 49ers, Minnesota Vikings

Super Bowl

Credit: AP
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17), center, warms-up before a preseason NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Peacock: Green Bay Packers over Buffalo Bills
Williamson: Buffalo Bills over Green Bay Packers

2022 NFL MVP

Credit: AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up before the start of an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Peacock: Russell Wilson, QB, Broncos
Williamson: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs

2022 Defensive Player of the Year

Credit: AP
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa walks off the field during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Peacock: Nick Bosa, DE, 49ers
Williamson: Derwin James, S, Chargers

2022 Offensive Player of the Year

Credit: AP
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson signals a first down during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Peacock: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts
Williamson: Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings

2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year

Credit: AP
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett looks to pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Peacock: Kenny Pickett, QB, Steelers
Williamson: Drake London, WR, Falcons

2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year

Credit: AP photo/Jae C. Hong
Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson stands next to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the Detroit Lions as the second pick in the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong )

Peacock: Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Lions
Williamson: Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Lions

