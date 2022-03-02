From Totino-Grace to the Super Bowl, Tony Pastoors is living out his dream

Pastoors helped lead Totino-Grace to consecutive state titles in the mid-2000s, and now he's the VP of Football and Business Administration for the Los Angeles Rams.

LOS ANGELES — From Totino-Grace High School in Fridley, to Dartmouth College, to a seat at the table in putting together the roster for the Los Angeles Rams. This Sunday's Super Bowl will be extra special for a Minnesotan who always believed in his dream.

Tony Pastoors is now rubbing elbows with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

"It's been a wild ride," said Pastoors. "If you would have told me 10-12 years ago I'd be sitting here right now, in Los Angeles at a Super Bowl, in our home stadium, I would have asked you how, where, what and when. ... It's been an incredible journey."

Incredible? Maybe. But for those who know Tony, not really surprising.

“His values always drove him and I'm sure they continue to do so," says Jeff Ferguson, former Totino-Grace head football coach.

Ferguson was Tony's football coach at Totino-Grace in the mid-2000s when Pastoors was leading the Eagles to state championships. He was also selected to KARE 11's All-Metro team in 2005.

Even then, Ferguson says, you could see the greatness in Pastoors, and not just on the football field.

"I know we used him as a spokesperson for the school because we was so articulate and composed, and kids were drawn to him — as they are to leaders," Ferguson said.

As for his role with the Rams?

"I do all player negotiations, manage salary cap, player contracts," Pastoors said.

Leadership.

At 34 years old, Pastoors is the Vice President of Football and Business Administration for the Rams. He works closely with head coach Sean McVay in constructing a winning roster, and on Sunday, Tony will watch all of his work culminate in Super Bowl 56, in his home stadium.

He's had to pinch himself more than once.

"I think that's been a message throughout organization is 'Hey, we're here for a reason," Pastoors said. "We have the ultimate goal (of winning the Super Bowl) but make sure you have a little fun along the way, because seasons like this are really, really special, so you've got to try and enjoy them when you can."

