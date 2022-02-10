Super Bowl 52 grant awarded to Lower Sioux Indian Community

The Lower Sioux Indian Community plans to use the money to help with their healthy food initiative and to build a lacrosse field to encourage activity in youth.

MORTON, Minn. - The Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee (MNSBHC) Legacy Fund awarded a $100,000 to the Lower Sioux Indian Community on Thursday afternoon.

The community has already updated the gym floor in their recreation center. They also plan on replacing equipment in the recreation center's exercise room, purchasing materials for the community kitchen and adding a lacrosse field nearby.

"Currently Lower Sioux has approximately 25 percent of its membership that has diabetes. Very significant. There's also a higher number with metabolic syndrome which is a series of conditions leading to diabetes. When you think back, we as Dakota people once were very physically active and a lean population. In fact, there wasn't even a word for diabetes from our ancestors," said Darin Prescott, community health director and clinic CEO.

Their first-ever outdoor lacrosse field is expected to be ready by July 2018.

"I think that once we get this new field, we can start having our own tournaments at home and we can start playing more and come together as a team," said Trella Oldrock, 15 .

The grant will also help enhance the Lower Sioux Indian Community's healthy food resolution, adopted in 2016.