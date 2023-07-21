Addison apologizes in statement after being cited for driving 140 mph on I-94

The rookie receiver was pulled over near Dale Street shortly after going 85 mph over the speed limit, according to an incident report.

EAGAN, Minn — Minnesota Vikings rookie receiver Jordan Addison released a statement Friday apologizing after being clocked driving 140 mph on Interstate 94 early Thursday morning in St. Paul.

According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, Addison released a statement saying he used poor judgement and that he hopes to learn from the incident.

"Yesterday morning I made a mistake and used poor judgment, I recognize and own that," the statement reads. "I am going to learn from this and not repeat the behavior. I am truly sorry.”

The rookie receiver was cited for speeding and reckless driving after a Minnesota State Patrol pulled the 21-year-old over near Dale Street shortly after 3 a.m. going 85 mph over the speed limit, according to an incident report.

#Vikings WR Jordan Addison is issuing a statement regarding yesterday’s event:



“Yesterday morning I made a mistake and used poor judgment. I recognize and own that. I am going to learn from this and not repeat the behavior. I am truly sorry.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 22, 2023

Addison, the 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner for best collegiate receiver, was selected No. 23 overall in April's NFL Draft. He is expected to compete for the No. 2 receiver slot after the Vikings cut ties with hometown veteran Adam Thielen during the offseason.

On Thursday, the Vikings released a one-line statement following the incident saying they were aware of the incident, and they were gathering additional information. Addison and the other rookies are expected to report to training camp Sunday, July 23.

Watch more of Minnesota sports:

Watch the latest reports from the KARE 11 sports team in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+