x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Vikings

Addison apologizes in statement after being cited for driving 140 mph on I-94

The rookie receiver was pulled over near Dale Street shortly after going 85 mph over the speed limit, according to an incident report.
Credit: AP
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) takes part in drills during an NFL football team practice in Eagan, Minn., Friday, May 12, 2023. (A

EAGAN, Minn — Minnesota Vikings rookie receiver Jordan Addison released a statement Friday apologizing after being clocked driving 140 mph on Interstate 94 early Thursday morning in St. Paul.

According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, Addison released a statement saying he used poor judgement and that he hopes to learn from the incident.

"Yesterday morning I made a mistake and used poor judgment, I recognize and own that," the statement reads. "I am going to learn from this and not repeat the behavior. I am truly sorry.”

The rookie receiver was cited for speeding and reckless driving after a Minnesota State Patrol pulled the 21-year-old over near Dale Street shortly after 3 a.m. going 85 mph over the speed limit, according to an incident report.

Addison, the 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner for best collegiate receiver, was selected No. 23 overall in April's NFL Draft. He is expected to compete for the No. 2 receiver slot after the Vikings cut ties with hometown veteran Adam Thielen during the offseason.

On Thursday, the Vikings released a one-line statement following the incident saying they were aware of the incident, and they were gathering additional information. Addison and the other rookies are expected to report to training camp Sunday, July 23.

Related Articles

Watch more of Minnesota sports:

Watch the latest reports from the KARE 11 sports team in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota. 

More Videos

In Other News

Vikings wideout Jordan Addison ticketed for doing 140 mph on I-94

Before You Leave, Check This Out