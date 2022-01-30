AP source: Vikings talk with Jim Harbaugh about coaching job

Jim Harbaugh is 61-24 over seven seasons at Michigan and was 44-19-1 as coach of the San Francisco 49ers and 5-3 in the playoffs.

A person with knowledge of the process says the Minnesota Vikings and Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh had an exploratory conversation about their coaching vacancy.

Both sides are gauging interest. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team was not publicizing the interview.

Minnesota hired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as general manager this week and is still searching for a coach.

"There is so much to appreciate about this organization - an existing nucleus of talent on the roster, top-notch facilities, passionate fans and smart people throughout the building who are committed to winning," Adofo-Mensah said during his introductory press conference. "I look forward to partnering with our next head coach and our entire football operations staff to begin our work of bringing a Super Bowl to Vikings fans."

Harbaugh is 61-24 over seven seasons at Michigan. In 2021, the Wolverines went 12-2 and lost to Georgia in the Orange Bowl to end the season. The Bulldogs went on to beat Alabama in the College Football Championship.

He was 44-19-1 as coach of the San Francisco 49ers from 2011 to 2014 and 5-3 in the playoffs, reaching a Super Bowl.

Before coaching the 49ers, Harbaugh was the head coach for Stanford University in the PAC-12 from 2007 to 2010 and went 29-21 overall. In 2010, Stanford went 12-1 and won the Orange Bowl.

