In Stefanski's return, Browns defense dominates Vikings 14-7

The Browns beat the Minnesota Vikings 14-7 to improve to 3-1 on the season.

MINNEAPOLIS — Myles Garrett and the Cleveland defense produced another dominant performance. This one gave coach Kevin Stefanski a victory over his old team. 

The Browns beat the Minnesota Vikings 14-7 to improve to 3-1 on the season. The Vikings fell to 1-3. 

Garrett was credited with one-half of Cleveland’s two sacks and four hits on Kirk Cousins. 

Greedy Williams became the first player this season to intercept Minnesota’s quarterback. 

The Browns again leaned on their two-pronged rushing attack with predictable success. 

Cousins hit Justin Jefferson for a touchdown on the opening drive. 

The Vikings failed to score on 11 more possessions.

