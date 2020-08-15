Cook focused on football, not contract negotiations at Vikings training camp

EAGAN, Minn. — It wasn't a Ferris Bueller moment for Dalvin Cook at Vikings training camp on Friday.
The running back was present and accounted for during the first practice open to the media. Cook took the first-team reps with the Minnesota offense.
There was speculation this offseason that he would hold out for a new contract, but Cook says he always planned on being in Minnesota. The running back said he had a smile on his face as he came into the building ahead of Vikings training camp.
Minnesota is slated to open the season against the Packers on September 13th.