MINNEAPOLIS — Cooper Rush subbed for the injured Dak Prescott and passed for 325 yards and two second-half touchdowns.
Rush connected on the go-ahead throw to Amari Cooper with 51 seconds left to beat the Minnesota Vikings 20-16.
The Cowboys improved to 6-1. The Vikings fell to 3-4.
Rush overcame two turnovers to slice up the Minnesota secondary in his first NFL start.
He handed the offense when Prescott was shelved in a game-time decision due to a strained right calf muscle.
Kirk Cousins and the Vikings offense struggled most of the night.
