x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Vikings

With Dak down, Cooper Rush passes Cowboys past Vikings 20-16

Rush connected on the go-ahead throw to Amari Cooper with 51 seconds left to beat the Minnesota Vikings 20-16.
Credit: AP
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) catches a 5-yard touchdown pass over Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler (27) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Minneapolis. The Cowboys won 20-16. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

MINNEAPOLIS — Cooper Rush subbed for the injured Dak Prescott and passed for 325 yards and two second-half touchdowns.

Rush connected on the go-ahead throw to Amari Cooper with 51 seconds left to beat the Minnesota Vikings 20-16. 

The Cowboys improved to 6-1. The Vikings fell to 3-4. 

Rush overcame two turnovers to slice up the Minnesota secondary in his first NFL start. 

He handed the offense when Prescott was shelved in a game-time decision due to a strained right calf muscle. 

Kirk Cousins and the Vikings offense struggled most of the night. 

YOUR PHOTOS: Vikings fans rep team and Halloween at U.S. Bank Stadium

1 / 17
KARE 11

Related Articles

In Other News

These are the increased security measures for Halloween Vikings game