MINNEAPOLIS — Cooper Rush subbed for the injured Dak Prescott and passed for 325 yards and two second-half touchdowns.

Rush connected on the go-ahead throw to Amari Cooper with 51 seconds left to beat the Minnesota Vikings 20-16.

The Cowboys improved to 6-1. The Vikings fell to 3-4.

Rush overcame two turnovers to slice up the Minnesota secondary in his first NFL start.

He handed the offense when Prescott was shelved in a game-time decision due to a strained right calf muscle.

Kirk Cousins and the Vikings offense struggled most of the night.