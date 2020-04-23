Countdown to Vikings virtual 2020 Draft

The Vikings enter this year's draft with 12 picks and the chance to find several impact players.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings kick off the 2020 NFL Draft Thursday night with two first round picks, No. 22 and No. 25.

This year's draft will be a "virtual draft" due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

General managers around the NFL said this week that this year's draft will be unprecendented and may have a few extra suprises and glitches.

Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman is known for making a lot of moves during the draft and told the media this week that he's excited for this virtual draft.

On Friday night, the NFL will hold the second and third rounds of the draft, with the Vikings having three picks, No. 58, No. 89 and No. 105.

Rounds four through seven will take place on Saturday afternoon. The Vikings have six picks on Saturday with No. 132, No. 155, No. 201, No. 205, No. 219 and No. 249.

The Vikings received three overall picks for their trade of Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills.

The team has 12 overall picks in this year's draft.

Here's the list:

Round 1 (No. 22) from Buffalo Bills

Round 1 (No. 25)

Round 2 (No. 58)

Round 3 (No. 89)

Round 3 (No. 105) compensatory

Round 4 (No. 132)

Round 5 (No. 155) from Buffalo Bills

Round 6 (No. 201) from Buffalo Bills

Round 6 (No. 205)

Round 7 (No. 219)

Round 7 (No. 249) compensatory