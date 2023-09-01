Pro Football Hall of Fame commemorates Vikings' comeback against Colts

CANTON, Ohio — The greatest comeback in NFL history has a display in Canton, and it features the jersey worn by the quarterback who orchestrated it.
Kirk Cousins threw for 460 yards and four touchdowns to help the Minnesota Vikings overcome a 33-point halftime deficit, and beat the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 in overtime earlier this season. The jersey Cousins wore in that game is now on display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, along with a plaque to commemorate the largest comeback in league history.
It was yet another chapter in a season riddled with memorable finishes. From the double-doink in London to a miraculous one-handed grab by receiver Justin Jefferson on 4th-and-18 against one of the league's top teams — Jefferson's gloves and arm sleeve from that catch are also in the Hall of Fame — there are plenty of improbable moments from this year's Vikings that won't soon be forgotten.
In the game against the Colts, Cousins led the team on five second-half scoring drives, capped off by a pass to tight end T.J. Hockenson on the two-point conversion to tie the game with less than a minute to play in regulation. Vikings kicker Greg Joseph then delivered in overtime with a 40-yard field goal for the 39-36 win.
The win also clinched the NFC North for the Vikings, their first division title in five years, and first postseason appearance since 2019.
Minnesota begins its playoff run Sunday against the New York Giants. The two teams met back on Christmas Eve with the Vikings winning, yet again, in dramatic fashion — a franchise-record 61-yard field goal by Joseph as time expired.
