Pro Football Hall of Fame commemorates Vikings' comeback against Colts

Cousins threw for 460 yards and four touchdowns to help the Vikings overcome a 33-point halftime deficit and win 39-36 in overtime.

CANTON, Ohio — The greatest comeback in NFL history has a display in Canton, and it features the jersey worn by the quarterback who orchestrated it.

Kirk Cousins threw for 460 yards and four touchdowns to help the Minnesota Vikings overcome a 33-point halftime deficit, and beat the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 in overtime earlier this season. The jersey Cousins wore in that game is now on display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, along with a plaque to commemorate the largest comeback in league history.

In the game against the Colts, Cousins led the team on five second-half scoring drives, capped off by a pass to tight end T.J. Hockenson on the two-point conversion to tie the game with less than a minute to play in regulation. Vikings kicker Greg Joseph then delivered in overtime with a 40-yard field goal for the 39-36 win.

The win also clinched the NFC North for the Vikings, their first division title in five years, and first postseason appearance since 2019.

Minnesota begins its playoff run Sunday against the New York Giants. The two teams met back on Christmas Eve with the Vikings winning, yet again, in dramatic fashion — a franchise-record 61-yard field goal by Joseph as time expired.

