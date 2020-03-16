Cousins signs 2-year extension with Vikings

His agent posted about the extension on Twitter, but revealed no terms of the deal.

EAGAN, Minn — It's news that will pump up some Vikings fans, and make others want throw a rock through their TVs.

Agent Mike McCartney announced that his client, Vikings QB Kirk Cousins, has signed a 2-year extension with the club. No details were released on how much the deal is worth.

Cousins signed a 3-year, fully guaranteed $84 million free agent deal before the 2018 season. NBC's Pro Football Talk says he was to count for $31 million against the Vikings salary cap this season, a number that would leave them unable to make moves in the free agent market.

While no one has officially revealed what the 2-year extension is worth, a source said to have knowledge of the deal tells USA TODAY Sports' Jori Epstein that the two new years were worth $66 million. NFL insiders believe it will most certainly drop Cousins' cap hit, and give the Vikings some money to fill a couple of weak spots in their lineup.