Cousins, Vikings overcome Patterson return, beat Bears 19-13

CHICAGO — Kirk Cousins threw for 292 yards and two touchdowns, and the Minnesota Vikings overcame a 104-yard kickoff return by Chicago’s Cordarrelle Patterson to beat the Bears 19-13.

Cousins won for the first time in 10 career Monday night starts.

He hit Adam Thielen with a 6-yard TD early in the fourth quarter to put Minnesota on top 19-13, and the Vikings hung on for their third straight win.

They also snapped a four-game losing streak against Chicago.