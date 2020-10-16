Dalvin Cook out Sunday for Vikings

Besides their star running back, the Purple will also be missing a starting guard and at least one important corner, if not two.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Vikings head into Sunday's game against Atlanta looking for their second win of the season, but their quest is complicated by a missing piece.

Namely, the man who many feel is the NFL's best running back.

On Friday, Dalvin Cook was officially listed as out for the game against the Falcons. He popped a groin in Sunday night's loss to Seattle, and didn't practice all week.

Cook isn't the only one leaving the Vikings shorthanded: The club will also miss the services of cornerback Kris Boyd, wide receiver-kick returner K.J. Osborn, and current starting guard Dru Samia, who has struggled mightily in place of normal starter Pat Elflein. Starting cornerback Holton Hill is listed as doubtful.

