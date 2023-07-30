Vikings reach 1-year deal with Danielle Hunter

EAGAN, Minn. — Late Saturday night the Minnesota Vikings reached an agreement with linebacker Danielle Hunter, according to sources with the NFL.
The new one-year deal guarantees 28-year-old Hunter $17 million and a no-tag clause with a chance for a bigger payday in March.
Hunter has been in talks with the Vikings to get more money in the final year of his contract and did not participate in voluntary offseason workouts or the team's mandatory minicamp. Hunter did, however, report to the 2023 Vikings training Camp by the Tuesday veteran's deadline.
On Saturday, head Coach Kevin O'Connell said the team was working to keep Hunter in a Purple 99 jersey, the same number he has worn since joining Minnesota's lineup in 2015.
