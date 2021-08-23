Defensive end Everson Griffen returns to the Vikings

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings announced Monday that four-time Pro Bowl defensive end Everson Griffen is returning to the team.
Griffen, 33, previously played with the Vikings from 2010-2019, after joining the team as a fourth-round draft pick in 2010. He started the 2020 season with Dallas before being traded to the Detroit Lions.
Griffen helped lead a strong Vikings defense for several seasons in the mid-2010s, recording a career-high 13 sacks in 2017. He also has three defensive touchdowns in his career.
According to the Vikings website, Griffen ranks seventh in franchise history for sacks (74.5).
At a press conference Monday, head coach Mike Zimmer indicated Griffen could be used as a "situational player" in the 2021 season.
Also Monday, the Vikings announced the team had signed running back Ito Smith, and waived linebacker Christian Elliss and quarterback Danny Etling. Defensive end Janarius Robinson was also placed on the injured reserve list.