Defensive end Everson Griffen returns to the Vikings

The four-time Pro Bowl pick previously spent a decade with the Vikings.

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings announced Monday that four-time Pro Bowl defensive end Everson Griffen is returning to the team.

Griffen, 33, previously played with the Vikings from 2010-2019, after joining the team as a fourth-round draft pick in 2010. He started the 2020 season with Dallas before being traded to the Detroit Lions.

Griffen helped lead a strong Vikings defense for several seasons in the mid-2010s, recording a career-high 13 sacks in 2017. He also has three defensive touchdowns in his career.

According to the Vikings website, Griffen ranks seventh in franchise history for sacks (74.5).

At a press conference Monday, head coach Mike Zimmer indicated Griffen could be used as a "situational player" in the 2021 season.