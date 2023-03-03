Vikings terminate contract of LB Eric Kendricks

Kendricks was one of several well-compensated veterans facing questions about their futures this off-season due to the club's salary cap challenges.

EAGAN, Minn. — A popular veteran and key cog of the Minnesota Vikings defense is now contemplating his future after the club announced he has been released.

The Vikings confirmed Monday that the team has terminated the contract of 31-year-old linebacker Eric Kendricks. The 8-year veteran has anchored the Vikings' "D," calling signals and sets since he came into the league out of UCLA. Kendricks figured in more than 100 tackles in every year he played except two, and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2019. He won the Dick Butkus Award in 2014 as the nation's top college linebacker.

“As a Pro Bowler and team captain, a Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee and a leader of the Vikings' social justice efforts, Eric leaves a powerful, permanent legacy within our organization and the Minnesota community," said Vikings GM Kwese Adofo-Mensah in a released statement. "While he is best known as a playmaker and respected linebacker across the league, Eric’s contributions to the Vikings extend far beyond the field because of his selfless and unwavering commitment to improving societal issues."

#Vikings announce they have released LB Eric Kendricks. pic.twitter.com/FqJn0Lfi4A — Will Hall (@WillHallKARE11) March 6, 2023

While making reference to his on-field abilities, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell also referred to Kendricks' leadership in the locker room and the community. "During my first year as head coach, Eric played a critical role as a captain and a member of the leadership council in helping establish the culture we want in Minnesota," O'Connell said in tribute. "He was a consistent mentor to his younger teammates, and his tireless work ethic set a standard for others to emulate. I’m thankful to have had the chance to coach Eric as a player and get to know him as a person. I know he and Ally will have an immediate positive impact on their next team and community.”­

Thank you for your countless contributions on and off the field here in Minnesota, EK! pic.twitter.com/cQVHADAHmN — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) March 6, 2023

Kendricks is among a group of long-tenured players whose future with the Vikings has been in question this off-season due to their age, compensation level and the team's salary cap challenges. Others whose situations have not been resolved include wide receiver Adam Thielen, running back Dalvin Cook and safety Harrison Smith.

Insiders have speculated that the Vikings will have to sever ties with a number of the team's highly-compensated veterans so they can hammer out a contract extension with wideout Justin Jefferson, who appears on the cusp of becoming the NFL's highest-paid receiver.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch more of Minnesota sports:

Watch the latest sports videos - from high school hockey to the Minnesota Vikings and everything in between - in our YouTube playlist: