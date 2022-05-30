After his sudden death, current and former Vikings react to former first-round pick's passing

Following the announcement confirming his death, the Minnesota Vikings took to social media to share current and former players' reactions to Gladney's sudden death.

MINNEAPOLIS — On Monday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings confirmed that a former Vikings' 2020 first-round pick has died at the age of 25.

According to reports, cornerback Jeff Gladney died in a car crash that happened in Texas on Monday morning.

Gladney was picked in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of TCU and played in 15 games for the Vikings his rookie season.

He was released by Minnesota prior to the 2021 season after he was indicted on felony domestic violence charges by a grand jury in Texas. He was found not guilty in March and soon signed with the Arizona Cardinals.

Following the announcement confirming his death, the Minnesota Vikings took to social media to share current and former players' reactions to Gladney's sudden death.

Former Minnesota and Cincinnati safety George Iloka tweeted that the news of Gladney's death is "hitting me different."

"Had the privilege of playing with him during his rookie year in Minnesota. One of the most respectful and intentional rookies I’ve been around so far. Always had a smile and came to work. Sad sad. So young, so precious. RIP Young King," he tweeted.

Current Vikings cornerback Kris Boyd also said Gladney's death hurts.

More bad news…All I could do was hit my knees in tears!!! This is more than a rip post, I lost my brudda!!!!!!💔💔💔💔😭😭 I’m so lost rn — kris boyd™ (@kris23db) May 30, 2022

Vikings' standout wide receiver Justin Jefferson and cornerback Cameron Dantzler also shared their condolences on social media.

Rest In Peace Jeff Gladney🙏🏾 — JJETS✈️ (@JJettas2) May 30, 2022

Not my brother man noooo 😭 — Cam Dantzler (@camdantzler3) May 30, 2022

In a statement, the Minnesota Vikings said they are saddened by Gladney's tragic death.

"Our hearts go out to his family and friends, as well as the Arizona Cardinals organization and Jeff's current and former teammates and coaches who are mourning his life lost much too soon," the team wrote.

Watch more of Minnesota sports: