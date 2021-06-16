Former Vikings defensive tackle Kevin Williams to be inducted into Ring of Honor

Williams played 13 seasons in the NFL, 11 of them with the Minnesota Vikings.

EAGAN, Minn. — Former NFL defensive tackle Kevin Williams will be inducted into the Minnesota Vikings Ring of Honor in 2021. He spent 13 total seasons in the league, with 11 of them as a member of the Vikings, from 2003-2013.

“We are so proud to have Kevin Williams take his place in the Vikings Ring of Honor this fall,” said Vikings Owner and Chairman Zygi Wilf. “He was one of the greatest defensive players in team history, and he very much deserves this honor.”

Williams was first drafted #9 overall by the Vikings in the 2003 NFL draft and set the tone quite early, notching All-Rookie honors and establishing the team single-game rookie sack record of three against the Arizona Cardinals.

His success didn't stop there. From 2006-2010, he was one of the foundational parts of a defense that ranked in the top 10 in yards allowed per game four times. He was a wall; terrorizing quarterbacks, dominating over offensive linemen and shutting down the opposing team's running game. Williams had177 consecutive starts (including postseason) over the 11 seasons he wore Vikings purple. Not to mention his six Pro Bowl appearance (2004, 2006-2010) and AP 1st-team All Pro honors in five seasons (2004, 2006-2009).

During his time with the Vikings, Williams totaled 60 sacks, ranking only behind DTs John Randal and Alan Page and tied for ninth-most in team history, five interceptions (two returned for touchdowns), eight forced fumbles and 13 fumble recoveries (two returned for touchdowns), according to the Vikings.

The addition of Kevin Williams now brings the Vikings Ring of Honor members to a total of 26.