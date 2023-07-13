Former Vikings legend Jim Marshall named semifinalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Marshall spent 19 seasons in Minnesota and was a key member of one of the most dominant defensive lines in NFL history.

EAGAN, Minn. — Former Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jim Marshall is one step closer to joining two other members of the "Purple People Eaters" in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Vikings legend is one 60 semifinalists in the Seniors, Coaches and Contributors categories for the class of 2024.

Marshall spent 19 seasons in Minnesota and was a key member of one of the most dominant defensive lines in NFL history. The "Purple People Eaters" were terrorizing offensive lines in the late 60s and 70s, helping lead the Vikings to four Super Bowl appearances. Should he be inducted, he would be the third members of that destructive defensive front to make it to Canton, Ohio after Alan Page (1988) and Carl Eller (2004).

Marshall entered the league with the Cleveland Browns and played one season in 1960 before being traded to the Vikings. In his 19 seasons with the Vikings, he was named to two Pro Bowls and was a three-time second-team All-Pro selection. He finished his career with 130½ sacks, including 127 with the Vikings — second-most in franchise history. He also had 30 fumble recoveries, including an infamous recovery in 1964 when he ran the wrong direction into his own end zone. After crossing the goal line, he threw the ball out of bounds which resulted in a safety.

Known for being an Iron Man, Marshall retired with the record for most consecutive starts (270). It was a record that stood for three decades until being broken by former Vikings and Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre.

Marshall is one of 31 Seniors semifinalists for the upcoming class. According to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the Seniors Committee will meet Aug. 22 and may select up to three Seniors for final consideration.

