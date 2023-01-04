Former Vikings pass rusher Jared Allen named finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Allen recorded 85½ in six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, including a franchise-record 22 sacks in 2011.

MINNEAPOLIS — Former Minnesota Vikings pass rusher Jared Allen will get another chance to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame after being named one of 15 modern-era finalists Wednesday night for the Class of 2023.

It's the third straight year Allen has been named a finalist since becoming eligible in 2021.

He's already a member of the @Vikings' Ring of Honor.



Allen, a former fourth-round draft pick for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2004, recorded 136 sacks in his career, the 12th-most sacks in NFL history.

He joined the Vikings in 2008 and recorded 85½ in six seasons wearing purple and gold, including a franchise-record 22 sacks in 2011, according to the team's website. His 14½ in 2009 helped lead the Vikings to a 12-4 record and an appearance in the NFC Championship, where they ultimately lost to the eventual Super Bowl champion New Orleans Saints in overtime.

The former All-Pro quickly became a fan favorite, not only for his ability to get to opposing quarterbacks, but also his calf-roping celebration that followed each one of his sacks. Current Viking Za'Darius Smith even payed homage to Allen and his celebration following a sack of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. Smith's celebration came on an afternoon where the Vikings inducted Allen into the team's Ring of Honor.

The other finalists for this year's class are:

Willie Anderson

Ronde Barber

Dwight Freeney

Devin Hester

Torry Holt

Andre Johnson

Albert Lewis

Darrelle Revis

Joe Thomas

Zach Thomas

DeMarcus Ware

Reggie Wayne

Patrick Willis

Darren Woodson

A selection committee will make the final decision, which will be announced Feb. 9.

