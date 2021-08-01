Vikings rookie Justin Jefferson named Second Team All-Pro, finalist for Rookie of the Year

Jefferson is the only Vikings player to be named on the 2020 All-Pro list.

Vikings rookie wide receiver Justin Jefferson has been named a finalist for Rookie of the Year honors, and was named Second Team in the Associated Press 2020 NFL All-Pro Team on Friday.

Jefferson had a standout debut season with Minnesota, setting a new Vikings and NFL record for most receiving yards by a rookie in the Super Bowl Era, with an even 1,400 yards. He also had seven touchdowns while appearing in all 16 games for the Vikings this season.

Jefferson was a first round, 22nd overall pick for the Vikings in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Rookie of the Year honors will be decided by fan voting, with the winner announced at Super Bowl LV.

Vikings fans can vote for Jefferson online, or by tweeting his full name or official Twitter handle (@JJettas2) with the hashtag #PepsiROY. Voting continues through Jan. 25.

Meanwhile, Jefferson is the only Vikings player to make the All-Pro Team, chosen by a panel of 50 media members nationwide. Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce were the only unanimous picks on the All-Pro team this year.