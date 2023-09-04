Kyle Rudolph set to retire as a Minnesota Viking

The former tight end is planning to move on as a sports analyst.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — Veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph announced his retirement this weekend, according to the NFL.

Rudolph told NFL insider Jordan Schultz that he will officially retire as a member of the Minnesota Vikings. He will move on as a Big Ten analyst for Peacock and a cohost of a Sunday night show on FOX Sports radio this fall.

The NFL reported that he planned on playing a 13th season but since he now has four young children at home, he decided to retire.

The Vikings drafted Rudolph out of Notre Dame in the second round in 2011. Then after 10 seasons and two Pro Bowl appearances, Rudolph was released in 2021.

Rudolph is sixth all-time on the Vikings list of career receptions and touchdowns, according to the Football Database.

Off the football field, Rudolph was also active with the University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital. He was a three-time Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee, which is designated to one player on each team for their community outreach and charity work.

Watch more of Minnesota sports:

Watch the latest reports from the KARE 11 sports team in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+