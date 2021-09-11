Legendary Vikings center Mick Tingelhoff dies at 81

The five-time All-Pro spent his entire NFL career with the Vikings, helping lead them to four Super Bowl appearances.

MINNEAPOLIS — Legendary Minnesota Vikings center Mick Tingelhoff died Saturday, according to team officials. He was 81 years old.

Tingelhoff went undrafted out of Nebraska before joining the Vikings in 1962, where he was immediately inserted into the starting lineup. The five-time All-Pro spent his entire NFL career with the Vikings, helping lead them to four Super Bowl appearances.

At the time of his retirement, his streak of 240 consecutive games played, was the second longest streak of all time.

“The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing Mick Tingelhoff. He was a true hero of the game. Mick was a tenacious and persevering competitor with the kindest of hearts and the brightest of smiles," Pro Football Hall of Fame President & CEO David Baker said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Mick’s wife, Phyllis, and their entire family. The Hall of Fame will forever guard his legacy. The Hall of Fame flag will be flown at half-staff in Mick’s memory.”