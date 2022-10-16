Live blog: Minnesota Vikings travel to Miami to take on the Dolphins

Don't miss any of the action from Miami with KARE 11's live blog of the Vikings' matchup against the Dolphins.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired on Oct. 14, 2022.

The Minnesota Vikings are back on the road in week six with a trip to Miami to take on the Dolphins and will be seeking their fourth-straight win this season.

Against the Dolphins, Vikings' first-year head coach Kevin O'Connell said earlier this week that they'll be looking to be more consistent.

"I think we've just shown flashes of consistency in games within drives, long drives that you're seeing a little bit everything, marriage that run and the pass, I think we've been able to establish some foundations in our run game that's allowed us to have some things off of those things," O'Connell said.

For running back Dalvin Cook, traveling to Miami will be a homecoming of sorts as he grew up there and played for Florida State University in Tallahassee.

"I've been playing in that stadium since I was back in high school," Cook said Wednesday. "Big games that overpopulate our high school stadium that we play at, we just move it on over there. And we got quite a few games in the stadium so I'm familiar with the stadium and how everything is set up, the environment."

The Vikings' matchup against the Dolphins kicks off at noon on Sunday.

Keep up with all of the action from Sunday's matchup with KARE 11's live blog, which features tweets from the Vikings and KARE's sports team.

Editor's Note: Following the end of the game, check back to KARE11.com for post-game coverage.

Watch more of Minnesota sports: