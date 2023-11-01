LIVE BLOG: Vikings back in playoffs, host Giants in opening round

The third-seeded Minnesota Vikings (13-4) kick off their postseason against the No. 6 seed New York Giants (9-7-1) Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings are back in the playoffs and they'll be hosting the New York Giants for the second time in less than a month.

Kicker Greg Joseph connected on a 61-yard field goal at the end of regulation to lift Minnesota (13-4) to a 27-24 win in the first meeting on Dec. 24, but the stakes in Sunday's rematch are much higher.

“I think playoffs always bring an excitement that’s great to have,” said Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. “I think that intensity and that sense of urgency is what makes the playoffs fun. It’s kind of a fun challenge to know that it’s win or go home.”

Cousins threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns on Christmas Eve, with receiver Justin Jefferson and tight end T.J. Hockenson playing major roles. The duo combined for 25 catches, 242 yards and three touchdowns.

The Giants (9-7-1) were led by quarterback Daniel Jones, who threw for 334 yards, one touchdown and an interception, as well as running back Saquon Barkley, whose 27-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter nearly sent the game into overtime.

"We've just gotta play one game at a time," said Jefferson, who will be making his NFL playoff debut Sunday. "Everybody is 0-0. Everybody has the same record ... it's all about winning the game and reaching that big stage."

Follow along throughout the game as the KARE 11 Sports team tweets live updates:

Watch more of Minnesota sports: