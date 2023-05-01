LIVE BLOG: Vikings beat Chicago in regular season finale

The Vikings (12-4) visited Chicago (3-13) as the two teams met in the season finale for the sixth time in seven years.

CHICAGO — Kirk Cousins and the NFC North champion Minnesota Vikings will head into the playoffs on a winning note after beating the Chicago Bears 29-13 in the regular-season finale.

The Vikings got pummeled 41-17 at Green Bay last week; they also lost standout right tackle Brian O’Neill and backup center Austin Schlottman to season-ending injuries.

One positive, perhaps: Minnesota did not have to contend with Justin Fields after the Bears announced this week he will not play. That ends his shot at breaking the NFL single-season rushing record for a quarterback.

Chicago set a franchise record last week at Detroit by dropping its ninth straight and matched one with its 13th loss.

The Vikings have won three straight and four of five against Chicago. The teams played in the final regular season game for the sixth time in seven years, but this is the first of those last-week matchups in Chicago during this stretch. The Vikings have not played the Bears on the road in a regular-season finale since 1971.

