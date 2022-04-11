Live blog: Vikings look to extend winning streak against Commanders in Week 9

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Minnesota Vikings quarterback Cousins returns to play the team he spent his first six NFL seasons with for the first time as a visiting quarterback Sunday when he leads the 6-1 Minnesota Vikings into Washington to face the Commanders.

When Cousins trots onto the field Sunday at FedEx Field, the crowd could be half purple — a combination of Vikings faithful enjoying the team's best start since 2009 and growing apathy in Washington built up over many losing seasons and frustration with ownership, which could soon change with Dan and Tanya Snyder hiring a firm to look into selling the team.